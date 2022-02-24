Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Your tax dollars at work
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Your tax dollars at work
Alex Berenson
Feb 24, 2022
445
Share this post
Unreported Truths
Your tax dollars at work
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
344
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
344 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (29)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Mar 1, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 26, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Load More
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 25, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Feb 24, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Share this post
Your tax dollars at work
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial