Yes, the global elites are even stupider and more tone-deaf than you imagined
As part of their never-ending effort to beclown themselves, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Jared Kushner stop by a $150 million (yes) party in one of the world's poorest countries
Every part of this article will read like a parody.
Only it’s real.
Over the weekend, the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, spent about $150 million to marry off his youngest and fattest son, Anant, before various and assorted members of the global elite. It was the wedding of the year!
Actually not, it was a pre-wedding. The wedding itself is not happe…
