Yep, they're still trying to make fetch happen
And by fetch, I mean this fall's mRNA Covid boosters. The elite media is STILL pretending there's unmet demand. Luckily, no one is listening - or taking the shots.
Can’t make it up.
Though The New York Times tried. On Monday, the Times ran a piece bemoaning the difficulty Americans supposedly face in getting new Covid boosters. The headline:
Some Covid Vaccines Are Still Hard to Find
This is a complete inversion of reality. Or, as the kids say, LOL.
The Centers for Disease Control no longer offers up-to-date statistic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.