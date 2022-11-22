Meanwhile, here’s a very smart piece from Eugyppius about this Science article on why the promised “tripledemic” - Covid, flu, and RSV - is fantasy.
The kicker:
This is one of the primary reasons that we should think less about viruses. We find feces deeply revolting, and this is an evolutionary adaptation, because fecal matter is full of dangerous bacter…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.