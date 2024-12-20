Yesterday’s Unreported Truths article on the finding that some people have Covid spike protein in their blood for years after their mRNA jabs has generated huge interest. X users have viewed a screenshot of the headline over 3 million times.

Last night, I asked people who have recent tests with similar results to email them.

The responses are striking. Tests that find and quantify spike protein are mostly confined to academic laboratories and relatively rare. Still, I did receive some.

But far more common were emails with the results of commercial Covid antibody tests, which screen not for the spike protein itself but the immune response to it and other pieces of Sars-Cov-2.

And those show that some people have antibodies to the spike protein at the highest measurable limit, year after year, test after test.

One email was particularly striking:

My wife and I received the same batches of Moderna mRNA from the same pharmacist within minutes, the syringes were filled from the same vial. Our lives because I am semi-retired are extremely intertwined we do everything together meaning our exposure levels are the same.

How does my wife have spike antibody levels of 25,000 u/ML [the maximum reportable level from Labcorp’s test] a for a documented two straight years with blood testing every six months while the “control patient” (me) has documented levels well below 200, never above 157, with blood tests on the same days.

If she was being constantly exposed to Covid would I [not] have that exposure?

He then provided both individual test results and a handy spreadsheet with all his and his wife’s results:

The tests showing these very high and persistent levels of spike protein antibodies are a step removed from the results showing free-floating spike protein that the Yale researchers have found.

But they are arguably even more significant, because they show an unnatural and apparently permanent immune response in people who received the mRNAs.

The finding raises any number of serious questions:

How many people - and what percentage of mRNA vaccine recipients - now have these supra-natural spike protein antibody levels?

Will they decline to normal over time? Is there any way to help reduce them?

Are they the result of prolonged spike protein production, and if so, how are the mRNAs causing that production? Is mRNA surviving in the body for far longer than expected? Have the shots somehow transfected genetic material into human DNA? Is there some other cause?

Do other types of Covid vaccines cause this issue?

And - most importantly - do these persistent high antibody levels cause health problems, including autoimmune diseases?

Answering these questions will not be easy - especially if the answer to the last question, the one about disease, is yes.

But we can no longer dodge them. It now appears that a significant number of mRNA-vaccinated people have Covid spike protein in their bodies, or extremely high anti-spike protein antibodies, or both, years after vaccination. We need to know what’s happening, and why.

This cannot be seen as a political issue, or a risk for vaccine advocates.

It’s a medical problem. And we need to answer it.

