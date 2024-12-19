Yale University scientists have found Covid spike protein in the blood of people who received Covid mRNA shots - up to two years after they received the jabs.

The people were never infected with Covid, antibody tests show, and our immune systems rapidly destroy newly produced spike proteins. The finding suggests some people who took the shots may be making the proteins on their own.

A possible reason is that genetic material delivered in the shots has integrated with human genes and is continuing to activate protein-making structures in our cells. If found to be correct, this explanation has serious implications for mRNA vaccine safety and the more than 1 billion people who received mRNA Covid doses.

To be clear, the finding does not provide definitive proof of genetic integration, or what researchers call “transfection.” For that, researchers must extract DNA from human cells and find the genetic sequences the vaccine delivers. How frequently the spike protein is appearing and whether the levels might have clinically significant consequences are also unclear.

The researchers have reported finding spike protein on conference calls with participants in their study in October and again this week. Two people independently told Unreported Truths of the study’s findings.

They researchers discussed publishing the findings with at least one major peer-reviewed journal, a person with direct knowledge of those discussions said. The journal declined.

The scientists now plan to publish the findings very soon on a unreviewed “pre-print” server so that other researchers and members of the public can see them and discuss their implications. They also intend to send samples to an independent lab for validation, though they do not believe they’re mistaken.

Some vaccine-skeptical researchers have previously suggested the potential for the genetic material in the shots to integrate with human genes. But the new findings are crucial, not just because they make the possibility more likely but because the head of the Yale team is a renowned scientist who had strongly advocated for the Covid jabs.

The researcher, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, is a former president of the American Association of Immunologists. In May 2021, she told the Washington Post that concerns about mRNA shots were “absurd” and added that “no safety concerns” had been found in their clinical trials. She later signed a letter advocating Covid vaccine mandates.

The people who told Unreported Truths of the findings included one person who participates in the study and directly heard the reports from the Yale researchers on the conference call. The other person is a scientist who is in contact with multiple members of the team.

Contacted by Unreported Truths, Iwasaki did not dispute her team had found continuing evidence of spike proteins in participants who had been vaccinated but never infected. “We are working hard to finalize our study and post it on a preprint server,” she wrote.

Dr. Iwasaki’s group began the study, which is called LISTEN, in 2022, to examine people with self-reported post-Covid injuries. They then expanded it to include people with self-reported vaccine injuries. About 3,000 people have enrolled, according to an article about the project in January.

Participants give blood and saliva samples and report their symptoms. The study has had regular “town halls” where the investigators report their findings, with all participants invited.

At the October town hall, Iwasaki reported that the team had found Covid spike protein in a study participant more than 700 days after the person’s last mRNA shot, and in others more than 450 days after.

Crucially, these people showed no evidence of natural infection by the coronavirus. Scientists can distinguish between people who have been vaccinated and those who have been naturally infected.

The reason is that people who have been given mRNA shots produce immune antibodies to only one part of the coronavirus, the spike protein. But nearly all of those who have been infected and recovered also have antibodies to another part, called the nucleocapsid. Some participants in LISTEN have no anti-nucleocapsid antibodies but do continue to produce spike protein.

Almost since the mRNA Covid jabs were authorized for use in December 2020, a small but vocal group of vaccine skeptics has warned of the possibility that they might contaminate human DNA.

The vaccine mRNA itself is unlikely to somehow integrate into human genes, as that process would require the mRNA to use an enzyme called “reverse transcriptase” to turn itself into DNA before being integrated into human genes.

Instead, the more likely avenue comes because Pfizer and Moderna use what scientists call “DNA plasmids” - a circular DNA molecule - to make bacteria produce the mRNA that is the active ingredient in the vaccine.

The manufacturing process inevitably leads to a small amount of DNA plasmid contamination in the mRNA strands the bacteria make. No one had ever made mRNA at the speed and scale used in the Covid vaccines, requiring the manufacturers essentially to invent processes in a matter of months in 2020.

In 2023, Kevin McKernan, a researcher in Massachusetts, reported finding DNA contamination in vials at the “nanogram” (one billionth of a gram) and “microgram” (one millionth of a gram) levels in a preprint.

While those might seem like tiny amounts, each Pfizer vaccine dose contains only 30 micrograms of mRNA, and federal standards limit allowable DNA contamination of vaccines to 10 nanograms per dose. Researchers and regulators believed that limit was low enough to make DNA integration effectively impossible in the real world, despite the fact it is theoretically possible.

But because the “lipid nanoparticle” in the vaccine that protects the mRNA from immune system attack after it’s injected into the body also protects the DNA contaminant, the 10 nanogram limit may not be as protective as scientists believed.

It is also possible that the rapid scaling of the manufacturing process led to some vaccine batches with more DNA contaminant than the vaccine companies or regulators expected.

DEVELOPING STORY. WILL BE UPDATED.