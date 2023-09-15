They didn’t have to be this stupid.

The Centers for Disease Control’s push for new mRNA Covid jabs for everyone is an awful medical decision - particularly for children. Healthy kids and teens are at tiny risk from Omicron but face real dangers from mRNA side effects.

It is equally disastrous politically. Since Wednesday, my tweet using the CDC’s own data to highlight the putrid risk-benefit ratio of vaccinating kids has had 5 million views, far more than any cable news show, and over 40,000 likes. (And I’m far from alone in decrying it.)

What’s particularly odd is that the CDC didn’t have to take this beating.

Most countries are not pushing Covid jabs for healthy kids or working-age adults this fall. The cutoff is generally 65, though Australia recommends the shots only for people over 75 (people 65-74 are told to “consider” them.)

American health bureaucrats could have followed those rules. They could even have set the line lower - 50, say - and still congratulated themselves for being aggressive.

Instead, they chose to include children - a policy that is not merely absurd but guaranteed to spur backlash among all but the tiniest minority of mRNA fanatics.

What’s really happening here?

