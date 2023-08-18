They’re baaaaack.

After a long quiet stretch, media and Twitter Covid scaremongering is on the rise.

The noise raises two questions. Is anything actually happening? And, if not, why all the shrieking?

The first question is easier to answer: No. Nothing is happening.

Cases and hospitalizations have risen slightly this summer, but Omicron remains very mild. Many if not most Covid-reported hospitalizations are incidental, and most Covid deaths are incidental or end-of-life. Without Covid or mRNA boosters to juice them, all-cause deaths are at normal levels in the United States and Europe.

Of course, Sars-Cov-2 continues to mutate, like all viruses. Theoretically, it could change in a way that increases its dangers.

But despite the caterwauling about new strains, viruses generally become more transmissible and less virulent. Sars-Cov-2 has been no exception. Since Omicron displaced Delta globally in December 2021, none of its subvariants have shown signs of reversing that trend.

(Another potential risk is that the mRNA jabs have caused immune system changes that will mean vaccinated people will have a hard time clearing Covid infections in years to come. But that danger is also largely theoretical, at least for now.)

So, yes, your Spidey sense is right: it’s all nonsense.

Which leads to the second question: why this new round of shrieking?

