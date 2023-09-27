Why and how did Tony Fauci secretly try to steer the CIA investigation on the origins of Sars-Cov-2?
Inquiring minds want to know. I want to know. More importantly, Congress's Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic wants to know.
Dr. Anthony Fauci made at least one secret visit to the Central Intelligence Agency’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia to “influence” the agency as it tried to figure out if Sars-Cov-2 had leaked from a Chinese lab.
That bombshell allegation came yesterday from the Congressional subcommittee examining the origins of and response to the coronavirus pandem…
