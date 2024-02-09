Whither Joe Biden?
I know some of you think yesterday's devastating report is part of a canny Democratic plot to make him step down before the 2024 election. I don't. I think he's in trouble. And so are the Democrats.
We’ve all seen it. Maybe with a parent. Or grandparent. Even a spouse, for the unluckiest of us.
The slips are minor at first. The name of a friend forgotten, a birthday missed. An unsteady step. Then the problems become bigger and harder to miss. Memory gaps turn into sinkholes, missed steps into falls.
Eventually, the painful reality must be faced: Alzh…
