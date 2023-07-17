When the virologists lied, science died
A new email proves Dr. Anthony Fauci knew in early 2020 that China was running risky coronavirus research and a lab leak had likely caused the epidemic; why didn't he come clean?
“Scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments.”
The words - from Feb. 1, 2020, as Covid exploded worldwide - come from a note written by none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s Doctor himself. They come as Fauci and top virologists were just starting their strenuous efforts to hide and distract from t…
