What's two times zero?
Moderna says its new Covid mRNA booster makes twice the Omicron antibodies. Think DAYS of extra protection. Yay! Also, what's with the post-booster death Moderna went out of its way not to mention?
This morning Moderna spun results from a 900-person trial testing its “variant-specific” Covid booster jab as a big positive. The usual media outlets that have failed to ask a single tough question about mRNA shots in 18 months agreed.
But reading the trial findings, as opposed to Moderna’s press release about them, offers a very different picture. The t…
