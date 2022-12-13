It’s summer in Australia - but the country, where nearly every adult has been vaccinated, is now entering its fourth Covid wave.

In Switzerland, excess deaths since February have been confined exclusively to people over 65, who are also the only ones who have received mRNA boosters.

The story is similar in South Africa.

And Quebec.

In Taiwan, another country with near-total adult vaccine compliance, overall births have plunged and deaths skyrocketed in 2022. (Births are down significantly in most highly vaccinated countries, but the effect is particularly striking in East Asia, which is already in the early stages of demographic collapse.)

(Gee, I wonder. Whatever could the problem be?)

—

For the countries that used mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to combat Covid, 2022 has been a year of profound disappointment.

Just one more example: Canada used social pressure and government mandates to reach levels of vaccine compliance well above the United States. About 89 percent of Canadian adults were fully vaccinated by fall 2021, and 60 percent received a booster.

The result: this has already been Canada’s worst year for Covid deaths, with 20 percent more Covid deaths in 2022 than either 2021 or 2020.

If that’s vaccine success, what would failure look like?

