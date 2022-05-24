Last year, Portugal was the boss of bosses when it came to mRNA vaccines.

Ask everyone’s favorite newspaper of record, The New York Times:

KEEP POLITICS OUT OF IT, YOU HEAR ME?

Given Portugal’s long history of fascism, keeping politics out of it was probably a good idea. But I digress. Virtually no one left to vaccinate. Wow. Portugal must be a Covid-free paradise these days!

Or maybe not:

Portugal has had multiple Covid waves since that Times article, and the new one is the biggest yet. The national health authorities are blaming it on yet another Omicron variant, BA.5, coming soon to a highly mRNA jabbed state or country near you.

Also worth noting is the fact that even after Portugal’s winter wave subsided, infections remained at a level higher than all but one previous peak; highly mRNA vaccinated countries do not seem to get back to a zero-infection baseline, ever.

But nobody in Portugal is dying, right? Because when you get Covid after getting the miracle shots, you don’t die, right?

After all, Pfizer and Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Financial Times said so. And Pfizer and Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Financial Times never lie!

About that:

SOURCE

Yes, despite the No-Death mRNA Guarantee (TM), people in Portugal are in fact dying of Covid. In fact, about 30 are now dying every day, equivalent to almost 1,000 Americans. The toll is likely to rise further, given how quickly infections have taken off.

—

Vaccine fanatics hate these trends. They cannot stop them, so they’re doing the next best thing, hiding the numbers.

(STORY BELOW IS PAYWALLED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY FOR 48 HOURS)