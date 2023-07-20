“Wuhan University.”

That’s how Dr. Anthony Fauci referred to the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, a day after the virologist Kristian Andersen warned Fauci he suspected Sars-Cov-2 might not be entirely natural. (Just spitballing here, Tony!)

Fauci made the error in an email to other federal officials he had no reason to expect anyone…