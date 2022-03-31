I spend a lot of time looking at the trees: What’s with infections in Britain? What are the newest myocarditis numbers?

Those stories are vital. A daily diet high on facts is the only way to face the propaganda campaign that has filled our airwaves and in-boxes since 2020.

But I want to step back, briefly, and imagine what will happen next.

We have reached a strange moment in Covid. The epidemic has now gone on longer than any flu epidemic - yet it shows few signs of easing.

Actually, that’s not true. In poor nations, Covid appears to have vanished as a problem, to the extent it ever was one. Even countries like India that had big Omicron waves didn’t have many deaths.

But wealthier countries now have extraordinary numbers of infections. Scotland just reported that 9 percent of its people were infected at once, equal to about 30 million Americans. All those infections are translating into lots of deaths, too. South Korea has suffered about half of ALL its Covid deaths this month.

—

Two obvious factors drive the difference between wealthy and poor countries.

First, rich countries have much older populations. Omicron is so mild that its only real risks are to very elderly people and a few middle-aged people who are morbidly obese or severely ill.

Second, wealthy countries decided to attack Covid with mRNA (and some DNA/AAV) “vaccine” shots whose risks are only now becoming apparent.

The traditional vaccines that poorer countries used have a simple rationale and design. They expose our immune systems to a weaker - or killed - version of a pathogen, to prime us for future infections by the actual pathogen. They work reasonably well against many viruses, though not against influenza (which should have been a huge warning sign).

The mRNA shots are far trickier in both theory and practice. Even had they worked as promised I would be forever shocked health authorities encouraged a billion people to receive them after a few months of testing.

But they haven’t worked as promised.

Now here we are.

Where do we go?

(SIDE NOTE: What’s below is paywalled. As you know, I make nearly everything available to everyone, paid or not. But the people who support the Stack are entitled to a perk now and then. Nonsubscribers will still be able to read the rest of this story, but they will have to wait 72 hours until the wall drops. I will never do this with breaking news, but I do reserve the right to do occasionally with other stuff. I hope it isn’t too annoying.)