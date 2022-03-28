We know not what we do
By July, 98 percent of British adults had coronavirus antibodies, mostly through vaccination. Yet 35,000 Britons since then have died of COVID. Nearly all were jabbed. Now cases are soaring again.
It is time to face reality.
If Britain is the future of the coronavirus in highly mRNA vaccinated countries, the future is bleak.
Britain authorized Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccine even before the United States. It vaccinated against Covid faster than any other advanced country except Israel.
The results have been worse than unpromising.
Last week, Chris Whitty…
