VERY URGENT: The mRNA Covid jabs damage immune responses to other viruses in children, a new study finds
Yet another reason giving mRNA shots to kids looks like an increasingly bad choice
Kids who got Pfizer’s mRNA Covid jabs had a weakened immune response to other viruses and bacteria, Australian researchers reported in a study published last week.
The diminished response appeared within weeks after the second Pfizer dose, the authors found. Blood taken from the children produced fewer crucial signaling molecules when stimulated with sev…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.