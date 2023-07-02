The global baby bust is worsening - and the problem is deepest in countries that relied most heavily on mRNA Covid shots.

Most notably, several nations that had stable birth levels before the mRNAs were introduced in 2021 have seen sharp drops since. Sweden had about 115,000 births annually from 2012 to 2021. Last year, births plunged to 105,000. In 2023, they are tracking below 100,000. Germany has a similar trend.

Meanwhile, Eastern European nations like Bulgaria - which had much lower mRNA jab rates - have seen in some cases increases in births in the last year.

The trend is not universal, and how the jabs might damage fertility remains unclear. They cause serious menstrual changes in many women, but large studies show their use in pregnancy does not cause miscarriages. If they are doing harm, it probably comes earlier, by reducing the odds of conception or implantation of new embryos. Several studies show sperm declines in men who’ve received them.

Yet governments, scientists, and the media have shied from examining possible mRNA links to infertility. Instead they mock or ignore anyone who mentions it.

