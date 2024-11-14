VERY URGENT: Donald J. Trump is naming Robert F Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services
Trump promised Kennedy the job last week and despite massive opposition from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, he's keeping his word
MORE TO COME ON THIS…
Trump has the most bipartisan administration in many many many decades. Of course the mainstream media won’t note that.
Heads are going to spin and Fauci better get what is coming for him.