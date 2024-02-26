VERY URGENT: CORRECTION/RETRACTION OF JUST RELEASED ARTICLE
A reader points out I misread a crucial line in the study: NO patients were unvaccinated, and thus I have to retract the piece. I apologize
UGH. Worst mistake in two years.
My previous article claimed “a new study shows VACCINATED people with blood cancers were four times more likely to die after Covid infections than the unjabbed.”
But I am wrong.
A reader notes that the appendix shows “infection before vaccination” line refers to a “previous positive SARS-CoV-2 test… no later than 14 days af…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.