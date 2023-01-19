VERY URGENT: After four shots, Covid jabs sharply REDUCED immune function in mice
Chinese researchers reported the results in a peer-reviewed paper published last month. The finding has gotten no attention. It needs attention.
Mice who received more than four Covid vaccine jabs had a collapse in their ability to fight the coronavirus, Chinese researchers have found.
The damage extended past antibodies, the immune system’s front line of defense against viruses and bacteria, to the T-cells that form the crucial backup.
The researchers reported the finding in a peer-reviewed paper…
