Vaccines, reasons for concern, part 3
If the Covid vaccines work, why are highly vaccinated countries like Israel and the United Kingdom seeing spikes in caseloads?
Do the Covid vaccines work? If so, how well?
These questions are separate from the issue of whether vaccines should be mandated or their side effects. No serious person thinks masks protect their wearers, for example, but we mandated those for more than a year.
But as we enter an ugly new phase in the vaccine debate, I want to offer a theoretical framewor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.