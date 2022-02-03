Vaccine demand has cratered
Not just in the United States; Britain is getting set to toss jabs
The number of Americans willing to submit to mRNA doses continues to plunge.
Even with children 5 and over now eligible, the total number of doses administered in the United States every day is well under 1 million. That figure is barely above the July 2021 lows, before the Biden administration tried and failed to force its big-company vaccine mandate th…
