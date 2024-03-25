URGENT UPDATE to Friday's article on New York state's lawfare against Donald Trump: The grownups have spoken, sort of
A New York appeals court has reduced the bond Donald Trump must post to appeal the civil fraud judgment against him to $175 million, giving him a crucial victory
Assuming Trump can post the $175 million bond, he will now be able to appeal the insane $464 million (and counting) penalty that Judge Arthur Engeron imposed on him last month. He will not face losing his properties until his appeal is heard.
Recall that Engeron’s ruling came for a “fraud” that Trump committed by taking out loans, then paying them back in full, with interest. Whatever one thinks of Trump, that decision was a travesty of justice and should frighten anyone who does business in New York. I suspect this is the first step in undoing it.
Friday’s article was here, if you missed it:
This much effort should tell any reasonable person that Trump scares the crap out of all the people using government for easy money and selling out the country for personal gain.
Is it not incredibly revealing that the state has never before sued under §63(12) on a theory of overvalued assets (which is hardly unusual behavior) where no counterparty claims to have been defrauded, and the first ever such case just happens to be this one, brought by an elected Democratic AG whose oft-stated antipathy toward Trump was a key feature of her election campaign?
