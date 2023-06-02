URGENT: Twitter's own lawyers believed the company could not successfully defend its Covid vaccine censorship policies in court
A new Twitter Files leak shows the company's former leaders fought with each other over my summer 2021 ban; the new information may be crucial to Berenson v Biden
Twitter was likely to lose Berenson v Twitter, my federal lawsuit against the company for banning me over my mRNA vaccine reporting, Twitter’s lawyers concluded after reviewing internal documents related to the ban.
The documents, whose details remain secret but which the lawyers called “problematic” and “sensitive,” also show Twitter’s most senior execu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.