URGENT: The Supreme Court rules 9-0 that states must allow Donald Trump on the presidential ballot
This was the right decision, for the right reason; and the fact it was unanimous is a hopeful sign.
Lawfare has limits.
The Supreme Court just ruled unanimously, 9-0, that Americans must be allowed to decide for themselves whether Donald Trump should return to office in 2025.
The Court struck down a Colorado Supreme Court ruling claiming that because Trump had engaged in “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, he would not be allowed on the Colorado presidentia…
