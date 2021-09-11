Urgent: the British are dropping vaccine passports
Just so we’re clear: they’re not doing this because they think vaccines work - but because they know vaccines don’t
Keep hope alive.
The Sunday Times has just reported that Boris Johnson is giving up on the idea of vaccine passports or making businesses check vaccine status.
Again, this is not because Britain - where 80% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated - has controlled Covid. The opposite, in fact.
