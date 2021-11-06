URGENT: The 5th Circuit (Texas) has issued an emergency stay of Biden’s vaccine mandate
Meanwhile the Department of Transportation says it won’t apply to truckers…
The mandate is coming apart at the seams. The trucker exemption is particularly absurd - is there a more obvious vector for disease transmission than a long-haul trucker? If you are working ALONE AT HOME the mandate applies, but truckers are exempt. (NOTE: See update at end.)
Because science, or maybe because even the bright boys have realized the supply…
