URGENT: Romanian prosecutors are investigating the country's former prime minister for spending $1 billion on Pfizer Covid jabs that were never used
Worldwide, governments have paid Pfizer and other vaccine companies tens of billions of dollars for Covid shots that will never be used because of lack of demand
The Romanian Senate yesterday opened the way for prosecutors to investigate Florin Citu, Romania’s prime minister in 2021, for spending $1.1 billion on 53 million mRNA Covid jabs from Pfizer which Romania never used.
Citu now serves as a senator in Romania, a post that makes him immune from prosecution. The Senate voted 90-2 to lift that immunity and all…
