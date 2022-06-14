Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
URGENT: OMG the Pfizer data for kids under 5
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
URGENT: OMG the Pfizer data for kids under 5
Alex Berenson
Jun 14, 2022
1,084
Share this post
Unreported Truths
URGENT: OMG the Pfizer data for kids under 5
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
536
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
536 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (9)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (6)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jun 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 20, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jun 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 17, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 19, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jun 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 15, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 16, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 18, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Edited
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment deleted
Jun 14, 2022
Comment deleted
Expand full comment
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Jun 14, 2022
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
<
Share this post
URGENT: OMG the Pfizer data for kids under 5
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial