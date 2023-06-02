URGENT: Joe Biden is about to pick the worst possible person to become the next CDC head
I'm not exaggerating. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the likely choice, is a public health Covid authoritarian and former chief of staff for censorer-in-chief Andy Slavitt.
Just what America needs.
Another Covid hysteric running the Centers for Disease Control.
Proving it has learned all the wrong lessons since 2021, the Biden Administration is about to choose Dr. Mandy Cohen to replace Dr. Rochelle Walensky as director of the Centers for Disease Control.
Cohen shares the same health authoritarian impulses as Walensky. She su…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.