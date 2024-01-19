URGENT: Giving mRNA Covid vaccines to pregnant rats caused brain changes and autism-like behavior in their young, a new study shows
Naturally, the disturbing finding - which was published in a respected, peer-reviewed journal last week - didn't come from American scientists.
The babies of pregnant rats given Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot had sharply lower levels of a protein crucial for learning and memory, Turkish researchers have reported.
The male rat offspring also displayed behaviors that correlate to autism in humans, including reduced sociability and repetitive behaviors, the researchers reported. (Female rats did not show…
