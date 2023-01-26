URGENT: A big New Zealand study reveals high rates of kidney injury after the Pfizer jab
1,800 more cases than expected followed the shots, one for every 2,200 completed vaccinations; the finding is more evidence that the jabs may cause cardiovascular damage.
Drawing on a national database of over four million people, researchers in New Zealand have found a strong association between Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot and kidney injuries.
In the three weeks after a mRNA jab, the risk of acute kidney injury rose 60 percent, the researchers found. They reported almost 1,800 extra cases - the equivalent of over 100,000 ex…
