Update: You’ve bought too many Unreported Truths copies!
Censorship is dumb, Volume one zillion -Which is why Amazon is now out of stock
But don’t worry - order all you like. This has happened before and I promise they will catch up soon (terrible censorship practices, great printing presses).
You can also try the earlier booklets, which are still in stock:
https://amzn.to/2XbAZcu
Some of you have asked about sending emails - try primary@amazon.com or, believe it or not, jeff@amazon.com.
Tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.