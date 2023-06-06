UPDATE: Why the Covid vaccine myocarditis deaths in South Korea matter so much
When I wrote yesterday a Korean study suggested hundreds of healthy young adults had died from myocarditis after mRNA jabs, I didn't mean to imply those were the ONLY deaths from the shots
I know you’re busy.
So when I cover new research, I try to find the crucial nuggets and highlight them quickly for you. I also try not to oversell what data or studies say.
But in yesterday’s Stack about a crucial new paper on fatal mRNA-driven myocarditis, I may have inadvertently undersold why the study matters so much. I want to fix that.
—
(I WON’T STOP…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.