Update on Berenson v Biden: our responses to the motions to dismiss are out
I'll admit to being biased, but they are GOOD. I suspect we've caused the defendants and their expensive legal teams indigestion.
Meanwhile, back at the Berenson v Biden ranch…
As you know, I sued White House officials and Pfizer board members in April for their 2021 conspiracy to force Twitter to ban me over my mRNA vaccine reporting.
The suit, Berenson v Biden, was filed in federal court in Manhattan. In August, the defendants, including former senior advisor for Covid response An…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.