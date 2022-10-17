The rest of the world is done with Covid. But China keeps on locking down.

Last month, the country imposed 49 separate rolling quarantines that covered almost 300 million people - even though it has not had a reported Covid death since May.

China’s lockdowns are stricter than ever, too.

Uninfected people are kept in their homes for weeks while being required to undergo repeated coronavirus tests. Those who test positive can be forcibly moved to isolation centers. In mid-September, 27 people died when a bus taking them to an isolation center flipped over.

(At least they didn’t die of Covid)

The constant lockdowns have also seriously hurt China’s economy, which is expected to grow under 3 percent this year - its smallest gains in more than 45 years, except for 2020, when Covid crushed growth worldwide.

Even so, China looks set to keep lockdowns - as well as mass testing, travel bans, and digital health passports - for the foreseeable future. In a major speech Sunday, Xi Jinping, China’s paramount leader, said China had “protected people’s lives and health” with its zero-Covid strategy and would keep doing so.

Which raises a crucial question:

Why?

Considering that Omicron is significantly less dangerous than earlier Sars-Cov-2 variants, why won’t the Chinese just declare victory and let it roll? The United States is hardly the only country that has given up on controlling Covid. Quite the opposite. In fact, China appears to be the only country still pursuing a zero-Covid strategy.

So why? Why can’t China quit Covid?

Several theories exist. One makes more sense than the others.

