Twitter and the Department of Homeland Security
Newly released documents show the government and little bird getting cozy; don't worry, Twitter, my lawyers and I aren't paying attention to them!
A senior Department of Homeland Security official planned to meet Twitter executives in April to discuss potential censorship “partnerships” between the federal government and Twitter, a leaked government memo reveals.
The meeting was intended to be “in person,” “off-the-record,” and “closed [to the] press,” according to the memo, part of a cache of docu…
