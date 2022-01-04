Troubling data about Pfizer's Covid vaccine and children... from Pfizer's own clinical trial
Pfizer’s vaccine shows dose-related side effects in children; still, the company is letting five-year-olds receive an mRNA dosage that caused serious fevers in slightly younger kids.
Some young children had serious fevers after receiving a medium-sized dose of Pfizer’s mRNA Covid vaccine, a Pfizer clinical trial found.
Fevers in kids 2-5 who received 10 micrograms of mRNA were both more common and more severe than those in other children tested with the vaccine, the company found. The side effect occurred after both the first and sec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.