Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
To the ivermectin fanatics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
To the ivermectin fanatics
Alex Berenson
Feb 19, 2022
13,864
Share this post
Unreported Truths
To the ivermectin fanatics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2,975
2
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
Comments
© 2025 Alex Berenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Share this post
To the ivermectin fanatics
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial