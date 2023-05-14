The worst four minutes you'll have today
Happy Mother's Day. Now - whether you're vaccinated or not - watch this to remind yourself how awful 2021 really was, and how thin the veneer of civilization really is.
It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks.
On Twitter, this is called a “supercut,” a quick compilation of short takes from several different videos. It runs just under four minutes and has received 42 million views so far. It deserves more.
Make yourself watch it, painful as it is.
—
