The White House privately demanded Twitter ban me months before the company did so
Federal officials targeted me specifically; when they met with Twitter in April 2021, "they really wanted to know about Alex Berenson"
Biden Administration officials asked Twitter to ban me because of my tweets questioning the Covid vaccines, even as company employees believed I had followed Twitter’s rules, internal Twitter communications reveal.
In a White House meeting in April 2021, four months before Twitter suspended my account, the company faced “one really tough question about w…
