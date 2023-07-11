The Trump documents trial (and all Trump's criminal trials) must be stopped until after the 2024 election
The law is crashing into the highest-stakes political process we have; Donald Trump's opponents have no choice but to let voters decide if he is fit for the White House
It is clearer than ever Democrats cannot depend on the legal system to save them from Donald Trump.
If they insist on trying, they may do terrible damage to the rule of law in the United States.
Last night, Trump asked the federal judge overseeing his indictment in Florida for hanging onto classified documents to delay his trial indefinitely. Federal pros…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.