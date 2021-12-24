The title of this paper might as well be, “Don’t let your kids get the Covid vaccine”
Healthy kids infected with SARS-Cov-2 have few symptoms and extremely strong protection afterwards
Children have powerful and long-lasting immunity to Sars-Cov-2 after being infected, according to a new peer-reviewed paper in a top scientific journal.
Since healthy children almost never suffer serious or even moderate complications from Covid, the paper is yet another strike against pushing Covid vaccines on them. (All the 91 elementary-school childre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.