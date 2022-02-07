The times they are a changin'
The Democrats are finally reading the room. They've got an election coming up. The media bluechecks will be the last to go.
New Jersey - New Jersey! - may drop school mask mandates.
But even that move isn’t the biggest sign of late that Team Apocalypse is finally starting to see how out of touch with reality it has become.
No, the biggest sign came from Britain, where the BBC wrote a story comparing vaccine mandates for health care workers to FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION.
I kid yo…
