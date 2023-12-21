(PART TWO: The Fall)

A January 2015 Forbes profile of Brenton L. Saunders, who at age 44 was about to become the chief executive of Allergan, the maker of Botox, begins unforgettably: Saunders lying in a chair “in an Orlando hotel ballroom as a plastic surgeon pierced his face 30 times,” injecting him with Botox and a dermal filler to plump his cheeks.

Sa…