American epidemiologists are feeling defensive.

They’re embarrassed that people have figured out the new American push for mRNA Covid jabs doesn’t match what the rest of the world is doing.

As you may know, most countries are not recommending Covid boosters for most healthy adults under 65 this fall. Meanwhile, the United States is pushing shots on six-month-old infants as well as healthy teenagers (!) and adults.

So why is the United States so far out of step?

This morning, Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, who writes the “Your Local Epidemiologist” Substack, and Dr. Gavin Yamey, a first-order mRNA fanatic, decided to answer that question - an unleashed one of the great self-owns of all time.

