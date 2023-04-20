The Pfizer board has lawyered up
Drs. Albert Bourla D.V.M. and Scott Gottlieb M.D. will both be represented by James P. Rouhandeh, a litigator last seen defending insulin for $500 a pen. Hey, somebody's got to do it!
Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive and the World’s Favorite Veterinarian (TM), has found a lawyer for Berenson v Biden.
James P. Rouhandeh, the head of litigation at the 1,000-lawyer firm Davis Polk, yesterday notified James Lawrence, my lawyer, that he is representing Bourla.
Rouhandeh is also representing Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the senior Pfizer board…
