Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive and the World’s Favorite Veterinarian (TM), has found a lawyer for Berenson v Biden.

James P. Rouhandeh, the head of litigation at the 1,000-lawyer firm Davis Polk, yesterday notified James Lawrence, my lawyer, that he is representing Bourla.

Rouhandeh is also representing Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the senior Pfizer board…