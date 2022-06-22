The news for Covid vaccines gets worse and worse
A big study says natural immunity protects against Omicron for over a year; mRNA shots fail in months. This is the third paper with awful mRNA data in a week. When will the media even pretend to care?
Two doses of Covid vaccines offer no protection against Omicron infection and may even increase the risk of infection within months, according to a new paper in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In contrast, people previously infected with earlier coronavirus variants had a 50 percent lower risk of Omicron infection. That protection remained steady even more than a year after the initial infection.
But the details of the paper are even more devastating for mRNA shot advocates than those topline figures.
(PAYWALL HERE; STORY AVAILABLE IN 72 HOURS, OR SIGN UP FOR A ONE-WEEK TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.